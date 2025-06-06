Health Department expands Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam to workers of small establishments

CHENNAI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a camp under the expanded scheme of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam for screening workers for workplace-related, non-communicable diseases in small business establishments and offices at Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate.

Under the scheme, non-communicable disease tests will be provided to employees working in all small business establishments in the State.

The project was launched at Hyundai Mobis in Tiruvallur. In the first phase, this project is planned for 8.35 lakh people working in 711 factories. Of the 3. 90 lakh people who have been tested so far, 30,506 were unaware about their diabetes, high blood pressure or both.

The department is providing follow-up treatment for 12,468 people. Through this scheme, more than 6 lakh employees in 7,750 small business establishments and offices across Tamil Nadu will be screened.

In Greater Chennai Corporation, 25.92 lakh people have already benefited from this scheme. Of them, 13.29 lakh were diagnosed with high blood pressure and 6.52 lakh with diabetes, while 5.79 lakh have both. And 10,194 are waiting for pain relief treatment, 16,934 are waiting for physiotherapy treatment, and 83 are on dialysis.

This scheme targets 6 lakh people working in the IT industries and commercial establishments in Chennai.