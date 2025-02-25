Governor R N Ravi extends Mahashivratri greetings to TN people

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday extended his warmest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

In a statement, Governor Ravi said, "On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all the brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu. This ancient Sanatan festival is a clarion call to rise above inertia, seek clarity in the midst of chaos, and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and growth." Governor Ravi further emphasised the significance of Mahashivratri, stating that it symbolises the awakening and revitalisation of the self, ultimately contributing to the larger good of the nation.

He expressed his fervent wishes for the divine confluence of Lord Shiva and Adhi Shakti to bestow upon the people the powerful energy required for transformation, fostering a spirit of unity, harmony, and collective progress.