HC to hear OPS’s plea staking claim over AIADMK symbol and flag today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday will hear a plea by O Panneerselvam (OPS), challenging a single judge’s order restraining him from using the AIADMK symbol, flag, and letterhead.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq dispensed Panneerselvam from producing a certified copy of the single judge’s order.

The Senior counsel Arvindh Pandian, appearing for OPS, sought to hear the plea urgently as the interim injunction restricts the appellant from doing party works. The bench observed that the plea will be heard first on Thursday.

On November 7, Justice N Sathish Kumar prevented OPS from claiming as the coordinator of AIADMK and restrained him from interfering in party affairs. He was also restrained from using party’s official symbol and flag.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami moved the High Court seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK’s symbol, flag, and official letterhead. EPS also stated that the election commission recognised them under clause 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotments) Order, 1968. Further, he contended that as the court finalised the expulsion of OPS from the party, thus he does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead. However, OPS filed an appeal challenging the single-judge order.