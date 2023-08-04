HC suspends imprisonment sentence of IAS officer, two others in contempt case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the two-week imprisonment sentence recently awarded to an IAS officer and two others in a contempt case for failing to implement earlier orders of the court.

The court observed that the officer failed to implement the order while he was holding the post of Principal Secretary of the School Education Department.

The contempt petition was filed by Gnana Pragasam against Pradeep Yadav, the IAS officer and two others citing that they failed to comply with the order that the petitioner’s service be regularised with effect from April1, 1979. Justice Battu Devanand in his recent order had refused to accept the unconditional apology tendered by the officers.

Meanwhile, a division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, after hearing the appeal by the State government against the imprisonment of the officers in the case, suspended the sentence.