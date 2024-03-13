HC quahses cases against TN sitting, ex-ministers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) quashed various cases filed against incumbent and former ministers of the State. All the cases were listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh as he holds the portfolio to hear the cases related to MPs and MLAs.

Minister I Periyasamy moved the MHC seeking to quash the case filed against him for holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 in Dindigul.

The counsel for the minister submitted that since the State has withdrawn 5,000 cases against the anti-CAA protesters, there is no purpose in keeping the case pending. After the submission the Justice Anand Venkatesh quashed the case booked against the minister. Likewise, the MHC quashed the six cases pending against the former minister MR Vijayabhaskar. Former minister approached the court seeking to quash the six cases pending against him, including the case booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions while celebrating AIADMK party’s inception day and causing inconvenience to the general public while holding protests against the State for hiking the property tax, electricity charges and milk price.

The judge stayed all the pending proceedings in the defamatory case booked against former minister Sellur Raju. The police booked the case against former minister for having allegedly made defamatory comments against the CM at a protest meeting in Madurai.