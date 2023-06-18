HC orders TN govt to submit report about vacant posts in forest dept

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court wondered why the government needs Rs 10.81 crore to fill up the vacancy post in the forest department and directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond.



A petition was filed in the Madras High Court to direct the government to fill up the 161 vacant posts in the forest department.

The petition was listed before a special division bench of Justice Sathish Kumar and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government said that the government needs Rs 10.81 crores to fill up the 161 vacant posts.

Observing this. the bench said that it is the government's duty to safeguard the forests and questioned without filling up the vacant posts how can the government secure the forests.

Further, the bench, also questioned by the government, needs a lot of money to fill up the vacant posts, which already exist.

The bench directed the government to submit a report about when the vacant posts will be filled, and adjourned the petition to July 5, 2023, for further arguments.