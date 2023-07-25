HC orders demolition, reconstruction of Ramnad PHC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered mandating demolition of an old primary health care centre building, which was damaged in RS Mangalam town panchayat of Ramanathapuram district.

Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed in his public interest litigation petition stated that the upgraded PHC, which was constructed on government land, was in a dilapidated condition.

Further stated that when the petitioner visited the PHC on May 27, 2023 for treatment as an outpatient, it came to light that it’s functioning for more than 40 years with 37 rooms, equipped with scanning facility, emergency operation theater and one doctor and seven nurses on duty.

About 150 to 200 patients were getting treatment in the upgraded PHC. Due to heavy rain during monsoon in 2020-21, the PHC building suffered extensive damages. He submitted photographs to show the bad shape of the PHC as proof. On an earlier occasion, this Court had directed the Principal District Judge, Ramanathapuram to inspect the building and file a report.

A division bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in the order observed that it’s very unfortunate that citizens were forced to take treatment in a hospital run by the government, where there was no guarantee for their life enshrined under the Constitution.

The photographs clearly showed that the building was completely abandoned for years together.On perusal of photographs, it’s obvious that the building could not be repaired.

Therefore, the court is of the view that the building should be completely demolished and reconstructed immediately. Citing this, the bench directed the Principal Secretary, Health Department, to forthwith look into the issue by visiting the building personally and arrange for its reconstruction on a war footing. The case is posted for next hearing on August 7.