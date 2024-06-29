HC junks Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi candidate's plea seeking to contest Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept the election nomination of the candidate from Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to contest in Vikravandi by-election. The party has contended that EC had rejected their nomination on flimsy grounds, even while accepting many nominations with similar discrepancies.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq turned down the petition moved by M Rajamanickam, Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, farmer wing president seeking directions to accept his election nomination, meanwhile allowing them to challenge the by-poll.

The counsel for ECI submitted that there were valid reasons to reject the election nomination of Rajamanickam and said that the same was communicated.

Advocate ML Ravi, representing the petitioner submitted that the ECI accepted the nomination of ten other candidates from various parties who had the same discrepancies as his client in their election affidavit and said this is a case of clear discrimination. While scrutinising the nomination the presiding officer rejected the nomination as in Part A of the affidavit, he had stated his electoral roll constituency as Madurai West whereas in Part B it is stated as Vikravandi, contended the petitioner.