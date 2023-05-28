HC issues guidelines to cops on handling people called for inquiry

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has given guidelines to the police officers to refrain from harrasing or intimidating any person who is being contacted for an investigation or inquiry. The summons must be in writing and include a specific date and time for the person to appear, according to a court order.

A petitioner Rajini moved the Madras High Court seeking to give direction to the inspector of police crime branch, Salem not to harass him while investigating.

Numerous petitions complaining of harassment are being reported and filed before this court seeking directions to refrain the police officials from harassing the persons named in a complaint, said Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup when the case was listed before his court. The court would not turn a blind eye to instances of harassment by the police under the guise of investigation when it is brought to the notice, noted the Justice.

Subsequently, the judge gave some guidelines for the police officer to follow while summoning anyone for the investigation or enquiry. While summoning any person for enquiry or investigation it should be in written form and specify a particular date and time for appearing, said the Justice. The minutes of the enquiry shall be recorded in the general diary/station diary/daily diary of the police station, ruled the Justice.

The counsel for the respondent said that a complaint against the petitioner has been filed and notice has been issued to the petitioner for enquiry.

After the submission the Justice said, a law abiding citizen of this country is duty bound to respect the notice issued by the police and appear before the police officer concerned and disposed the petition.