CHENNAI: Hazeena Syed has been appointed the new president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal announced on Saturday.

Since the former Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Advocate R. Sudha was nominated as the Lok Sabha candidate for the Mayiladuthurai constituency, Hazeena Syed has been newly appointed for the post.

Hazeena Syed previously held the position of Mahila Congress National Secretary.

Additionally, she is also participating in TV debate programs and presenting her views on behalf of Congress.