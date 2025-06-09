Have land? Lease it to TNGECL for solar plant under PM-KUSUM

CHENNAI: To double the share of renewable energy from the present 25 per cent, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is eyeing land parcels owned by individuals, aggregators, and institutions that it could lease to set up decentralised solar power plants under the central government's PM-KUSUM scheme.

The corporation has invited applications for leasing land parcels between 4 and 16 acres located within a 5-kilometre radius of Tantransco or TNPDCL substations with 11kV or 22kV feeders. Each plant will have a capacity between 1 MW and 4 MW and may be either ground-mounted or stilt-mounted.

The latest initiative focuses on enhancing decentralised solar generation through participation from farmers, cooperatives, and private stakeholders by supporting the establishment of grid-connected solar plants on agricultural and non-cultivable lands.

The land aggregation model that TNGECL adopted after reviewing practices in other states aims to streamline implementation while ensuring a steady lease income to landowners. A single stretch of land of 4–5 acres per MW near substations will be given preference for the lease, which will be for a minimum of 30 years. The State's role is limited to facilitating a database of empanelled landowners and sharing this with potential developers; TNGECL will not be a party to the agreement.

Tamil Nadu currently has 8,902 substations and feeder lines, providing ample scope for project deployment near rural and semi-urban substations.

Eligible applicants include farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations, cooperatives, private firms, NGOs, government entities, and trusts with clear land titles. The land must be free of legal disputes, accessible by road, and located outside forest or defence zones.

Currently ranking third in the country in cumulative renewable energy capacity, the State is aiming to increase the share of renewables in its power consumption from the current 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

TNGECL, a new entity formed through the merger of the Renewable Energy Wing of Tangedco and TEDA, has been tasked with the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme.