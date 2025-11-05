Speed up inquiry into AIADMK symbol case: Sengottaiyan to ECI

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to speed up the inquiry into the issue of the party's two leaves symbol.

In his petition sent by e-mail to the ECI on Monday, the Gobichettipalayam MLA claimed that the faction represented by Edappadi K Palaniswami is not the original AIADMK.

He also sought additional time to prove the party’s true status. The development comes after Sengottaiyan placed a new banner with pictures of MGR and Jayalalithaa, without Palaniswami, at the party office in Gobichettipalayam three days ago.

The AIADMK’s legal wing office bearers also submitted a petition to the police demanding action against Sengottaiyan for using the party’s flag and symbol without authorisation.

The nine-time legislator was expelled from the party by AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami after the former met ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala recently at Pasumpon. His persistent call for inducting the ousted leaders was also rejected by the party’s leadership.