Hasanur leopard attack: Villagers protest demanding immediate capture of feline

CHENNAI: Residents of Hasanur village in Erode have launched a protest demanding immediate action from forest authorities to capture a leopard that has killed two cow calves in recent days.

The leopard, which is believed to have strayed from the nearby Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, attacked calves belonging to villagers P Basamani (45), V Sadanandam (54), and P Jagadeesan in two separate incidents.

Two of the animals succumbed to the attacks, triggering fear among the villagers, who say such intrusions have become increasingly frequent.

“We have repeatedly urged forest department officials to act swiftly and capture the leopard. They assured us of action, but the situation has only worsened. This latest attack has left us in shock and fear,” said a resident.

The protestors are demanding that the leopard be captured and relocated deep inside the reserve forest to prevent further conflict with humans and livestock.

This is not the first time leopard-related incidents have sparked public outrage in the State. In June 2023, a leopard mauled a young boy to death in Anthiyur, also in Erode district, after straying into human habitation.

A few months later, in Valparai, Coimbatore district, a leopard killed a toddler who had wandered a short distance from home.

These tragic incidents have heightened tensions in rural areas bordering forest regions, with locals demanding stronger preventive measures from the forest department.

The Hasanur villagers have vowed to continue their protest until the leopard is captured.

Forest officials have reportedly begun laying traps and intensifying surveillance in the area, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to delays and repeated assurances that have yielded little tangible action so far.

The ongoing human-wildlife conflict has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved monitoring and rapid-response mechanisms in forest fringe areas, particularly in regions adjacent to protected reserves like Sathyamangalam and the Anamalai Hills