Harsh summer awaits DMK despite election gimmick, says EPS

Palaniswami said the decision to release the monthly assistance with arrears along with a special summer allowance was a clear sign of election-related anxiety. Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Palaniswami asked whether Tamil Nadu had not faced summer in previous years and questioned why a special allowance was not provided earlier. He alleged that the announcement was not driven by concern for women but by political compulsions.

Referring to the economic pressures on households, Palaniswami said that while the government claimed to have disbursed Rs 34,000 per beneficiary since September 2023, families were struggling due to the price rise, increased electricity tariffs, property tax hikes, and the higher cost of living. He said the benefits were being offset by the financial burden imposed on the public.

Copycat DMK announced that they would enhance aid to Rs 2,000 per month after fearing over the impact of AIADMK's Kula Vilakku scheme, he said.