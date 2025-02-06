Harmony of INDIA bloc under threat after Thiruma-Aadhav meet

CHENNAI: Harmony, one of the biggest strengths of the DMK-led INDIA bloc which has been on over half a decade-long winning streak in Tamil Nadu, has now suffered a seeming threat in many years since the left-of-centre parties came together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After the Samsung workers' strike and Vengaivayal issues, the recent meeting between VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and newly appointed Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary (election management) Aadhav Arjuna has sufficiently irritated the DMK and augmented the anxiety of the leaders on the other side of the political spectrum.

Notwithstanding the silence of the leaders of the DMK who grudgingly avoided any public comment on the issue, the meeting has sufficiently contributed to reports questioning the integrity of the alliance ahead of a crucial election year.

Understandably, the young guns of actor Vijay’s fledgling TVK latched on to the speculation and fed the media frenzy surrounding political realignment, the possibility of which seems unlikely, at least going by what the DMK and VCK leaders confided after the meeting.

History would suggest such a meeting would be a tipping point in the ties between the DMK and VCK. It was not averse to find social media warriors blurting out their piece of wisdom or expectation that it would have been the end of the alliance if it were the heyday of former DMK president M Karunanidhi, but incumbent party president, Chief Minister MK Stalin was playing it safe and sensible at the moment.

Nagapattinam MLA and VCK deputy general secretary Aloor Sha Navas said, “He (Aadhav) had met Chief Minister Stalin after he was appointed deputy general secretary of the VCK earlier. Now, he met Thiruma after he was appointed general secretary of TVK. Aadhav has set a new precedent. Thiruma is a leader. He cannot refuse to meet any person when he offers to visit. Our leader did not bash Selvaperunthagai when he quit VCK long ago. That is the nature of our leader. Also, these are petty issues. Neither CM Stalin nor our leader Thiruma will be influenced by it. Alliances are not decided based on such petty issues. Hype and speculation are floated only on social media. The alliance is intact.”

Concurring with the VCK leader, a DMK senior unwilling to be quoted confided; “Indeed, the meeting was not liked by our leaders and cadres. How would we be happy when Thiruma engaged a person issuing a clarion call for ending our regime in the next election? No party would like it when an ally hosts a rival. But, it is too little or too early to snap ties. We have differences with Thiruma in Vengaivayal issue. But, we do not think he is nurturing the idea of snapping ties with us. Probably, TVK or Aadhav Arjuna is using it to create some confusion in the DMK alliance. We do not think they would succeed beyond offering some headlines for a few days.”

Another senior VCK leader reasoned that it would be illogical to join TVK, which is predominantly eyeing ‘Dalit’ vote bank, and that too if Vijay wants to lead an alliance on his own.

“Why would we quit a solid DMK alliance to join an untested front led by newcomer Vijay? Even if an alliance of AIADMK and TVK is formed, Edappadi would be content with Vijay to get Dalit votes. He would only want the PMK on board to secure the Vanniyar votes. So, it makes sense to only continue in the INDIA bloc. But, it does not mean that we must act to the convenience of the DMK. Then, we will lose our individuality.”

Arguing that the comparison between Kalaignar and Stalin’s handling of the situation was only an attempt to garner media limelight, the VCK senior said, “If we quit the alliance, we will lose a few MLA seats. Ours is a party with a social mission. The DMK will stand to lose more as they will lose power. We understand the DMK’s handling of the situation. We use it to increase our negotiation space. Why would the DMK want to chase away a partner to one of the rival camps and weaken its alliance, something EPS and even newcomer Vijay have been anticipating?”

A DMK state-level leader seconded the opinion and said that though the statements of some alliance leaders and their acts anger and annoy their leadership besides affecting the public perception of their alliance, they cannot afford to divorce VCK, at least over an issue too trivial to do so.

“We will be falling into the trap of the enemy camp if we publicly vent our anger at the VCK over the issue,” said the DMK senior, quickly adding that they would not be averse to making difficult decisions should the VCK do something that would take the alliance to a point of no return.