Harassed for being honest, alleges former SHRC DSP

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai Prohibition and Enforcement Wing DSP M Sundaresan, who was a thorn in the flesh for the State police when he was posted in the State Human Rights Commission, has now raised a series of allegations against the SP, IG (Intelligence), and ADGP (L&O) for threatening him and harassing him by taking back his official vehicle.

Not willing to bear it quietly, Sundaresan staged a unique protest by going to the office on foot, the video of which went viral on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said the district police office on July 5 asked him to hand over his official vehicle for security officials deployed for Minister Siva V Meyyanathan’s visit. “I refused as there is no protocol and because I was conducting intensive raids across the sub-divisions and registered cases against more than 600 people,” he said.

Subsequently, he received a memo from the SP and was deputed on duty to Tiruchendur, where he stayed for three days. After returning to Mayiladuthurai, SB inspector Balachandar ordered the DSP’s vehicle to be taken away. Even after 10 days, it was not returned. “After finding out that my vehicle was not used for the minister’s security, I contacted SP G Stalin, who advised me to be flexible,” alleged Sundaresan, who began going to the office on foot and went on raids on his two-wheeler.

Accusing the SP, IG (Intelligence) KA Senthil Velan, and ADGP S Davidson Devasirvatham of not being bothered about the matter despite his repeated attempts to apprise them about the issue, he appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to identify the black sheep in the police and initiate action.

However, SP Stalin denied the allegations and said, “No one is pressurising him as he claims. He has been raising allegations against senior officers for no reason.