Happy but…: Stalin's reply to Amit Shah’s pitch for a Tamil PM

CHENNAI: Responding to a question about Amit Shah's speech that someone from Tamil Nadu should become the Prime Minister, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that Home Minister’s announcement is welcome but the intent is not understood.

“I don't know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Modi? He said he hoped that L. Murugan and Tamilisai would have a chance to become Prime Minister,” Stalin wondered.

Stalin spoke to media persons after releasing water from Mettur dam for irrigation of Cauvery delta in which around 17.37 lakh acres of land in 12 delta districts will get irrigation facilities. Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru and others also participated in the water opening event.

"In the last two years, this government has presented a separate Budget for the agriculture department and successfully implemented farmer welfare schemes. In particular, implementation of the All Village Development Scheme of the artist, through which 23.54 lakh farmers have benefited so far in two years," he said.

Last year, the Kurvai Cultivation Scheme was implemented at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore. Around 1.5 lakh free electricity connections have been provided to the farmers in a short period of time, he said.

The DMK government has taken steps to ensure that the Cauvery water reaches the dam. In the past 2 years, the cultivation has increased in the Delta districts.