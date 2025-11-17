Hands-on dairy training sparks entrepreneurship in rural TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's statewide Dairy Farm Assistant training programme is rapidly emerging as a lifeline for rural youth, offering practical, job-ready skills that prepare them for careers in the fast-growing livestock sector.

Conducted under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the 25-day module is being implemented across the State through Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) as the organiser and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) as the sponsor.

Active training centres include the Bargur Cattle Research Station (BCRS) and the Kangeyam Cattle Research Station in Sathyamangalam, Erode district.

The ongoing training, overseen by R Subash, head of BCRS, and M Prabu, head of the Kangeyam Cattle Research Station, along with R Rudhrakumar, is designed to make scientific dairy management accessible to first-generation learners.

Speaking to DT Next, M Balaji, assistant professor at BCRS, said the programme gives participants a clear, structured understanding of modern dairy operations. "The youth are learning how to select healthy dairy animals, detect age accurately and construct proper cattle sheds. They also understand the full health and nutritional cycle, from calf to milch cow, essential for sustainable dairy farming," he said.

The curriculum includes clean milk production, food safety, preparation of value-added dairy products, fodder cultivation, azolla feeding, and emergency cattle care. Daily practical sessions cover milking, feeding, shed hygiene, disease identification and first aid. "Our aim is simple: every trainee should be able to walk into a dairy farm and work with confidence," Balaji added.

The impact is visible on the ground. "I never imagined I would learn modern dairy techniques so easily. We learn milking, feeding and calf care hands-on. I now feel ready to work professionally or even start my own dairy," said Pavithra, a trainee at the Kangeyam station.

Trainers highlight 10 major outcomes of the 25-day module: hands-on farm skills; strong understanding of dairy management; better job opportunities in farms, cooperatives and veterinary institutions; higher earning potential; confidence to start small dairy units; improved animal health awareness; exposure to modern tools like milking machines and chaff cutters; enhanced safety consciousness; improved discipline and teamwork; and increased self-reliance.

Officials with the Tanuvas said that the programme is witnessing high enrolment across districts, particularly from rural youth and women who see dairy farming as a stable livelihood.