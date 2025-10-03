Handlooms expo going on till Oct 17 at Kalaivanar Arangam

CHENNAI: State Minister for Handlooms R Gandhi, Health Minister M Subramanian, and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated National Handlooms Exhibition 2025 at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam, on Friday.

The expo will be held till October 17. More than 300 handloom cooperative societies from across TN, societies from other states and special agencies from state and Union governments have participated in the expo.

Silk sarees from Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Arani, Salem venpattu dhotis, cotton sarees from Aruppukottai, Negamam, Chettinad, bedsheets, soft silks and others are exhibited for sales.

The expo is open from 10 am to 9 pm. Products of cooperative societies of Tamil Nadu will be sold at a special discount of 30-50%.