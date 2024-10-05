Hand over appointment orders to teachers, Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the School Education Department for delaying the appointment of graduate teachers to government schools.

In a statement, Anbumani said that competitive exams to appoint 3,192 teachers were conducted and results were released. "Despite the lapse of 80 days, the School Education Department is yet to hand over appointment orders. The department could have conducted the placement counselling in just a day," he added.

Saying that graduate teachers' appointments were not done for more than 10 years, Anbumani said the government cannot justify the delay.

"Media reports say that the teachers' appointments are stopped due to the lack of funds, leaving 3,192 candidates, who have cleared the exam, in distress. The government should hand over the appointment orders immediately," he urged.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss said that the Sri Lankan court has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.60 crore against 4 fishermen from Pudukkottai, who were arrested in September for allegedly fishing across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

"Earlier, Sri Lanka was detaining Tamil Nadu fishermen for 6 months to one year. Now, the minimum prison time has been increased to 18 months. Also, huge penalties are being imposed. The state and central government should take measures to release the fishermen and their boats. Talks should be held to resolve the issue," he demanded.