Halve bond period, amount for non-service PG doctors in TN, says assn

CHENNAI: The bond period and amount for non-service postgraduate doctors should be reduced by half, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) urged the Directorate of Medical Education. The association also requested that bond postings should be issued within one-three months of course completion.

It is a long-pending demand to reduce the bond period for non-service postgraduate degree holders from two years to one year. They have also been requesting the directorate to reduce the bond amount to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 40 lakh for PG medical degree holders and to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 20 lakh for diploma holders.

The association also asked the authorities to issue bond postings within one to three months of course completion and sought the release of original certificates if bond postings are delayed beyond that period.

While the revised bond conditions for Non-Service Post Graduates were announced in October 2023, reducing the tenure of the bond period from two years to one year and the bond amount from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, the Health Department can review and consider the enforcement of the two-year bond condition every year based on the requirement and number of vacancies.

The non-service post graduates who completed their courses in 2024 have requested the State Health Department to implement the government order extending the reduced bond period and bond amount as earlier. Timely postings and reduced bond conditions would ease the future prospects for them, as they can choose to pursue education or enter the service.

The health department officials said the demands of the non-service post graduates have been communicated to the senior officials and added that they would be considered based on vacancies.