Hall tickets for TN state board class 11 & 12 exams to be out on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed classes 11 and 12 students to download the hall tickets for the board exams scheduled in March from February 17. As per the notification from DGE, the hall tickets can be downloaded from www.dge.tn.gov.in. “The school heads can download the hall tickets on behalf of students of classes 11 and 12 from the afternoon of February 17,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the practical exam for class 12 began on February 7 and will go on till the 14th. And, for class 11, the practical exams will be held between February 15 and 21. For class 10, practical exams will be held from February 22 to 28.

As per the timetable, the class 12 exams will be held from March 3 to 25, while for class 11, the exams have been scheduled from March 5 to 27, and for class 10 from March 28 to April 15.

And, according to the announcement made by the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the results for class 12 are likely to be announced on April 9, and for both classes 11 and 10 on April 19.