    12 Dec 2024 8:38 AM IST
    Half-yearly exam in TN schools postponed due to heavy rainfall
    CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has announced that the half-yearly examinations scheduled on Thursday have been postponed due to heavy rainfall.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, english exams for classes 6 to 9, scheduled on December 12 in 19 districts of Tamil Nadu have been postponed due to heavy rainfall.

    The revised dates for these exams will be announced later.

    The weather department has issued yellow alerts to 27 districts on Thursday, predicting heavy rainfall.

