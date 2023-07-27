Half-laid road in Perungalathur irks commuters and residents

CHENNAI: Commuters and residents of Perungalathur are irked as the TCK Road, which acts as a link to the GST Road via Irumbuliyur service road, is lying in a half-baked condition.

Since the Perungalathur railway level crossing is closed for most of the time, and to avoid heavy traffic on the Perungalathur flyover and the GST Road, the residents normally use the TCK Road.

However, the residents said that the road has been in bad shape for the past few years and a few months ago the Tambaram Corporation started to re-lay the road. Despite work in progress for more than a week, the authorities have finished only finished re-laying the road for just about 300 metres.

Now the situation is such that the remaining 300-metre stretch has been left untouched and no work is in progress presently.

Alwin from the locality said, the half-laid road has become a bane and it makes us feel that it would have been much better if the Corporation did not do the road works at all.

The residents said that drainage and rainwater get stagnated on the unfinished road and it makes their travel experience worse.

During the peak hours, the residents normally use the the road to travel towards Tambaram more quickly since it takes more time to travel via the flyover and the often closed railway level crossing.

However, the officials from the Tambaram Corporation said that the road cannot be laid due to rain and work will be completed soon.