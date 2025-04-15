Hail Captain: PM Modi's veiled bid to woo DMDK

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed DMDK founder ‘captain’ Vijayakanth and said people across generations remembered him for the good he did for society.

Modi’s remarks came after Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth claimed the PM was like an elder brother to her and that he always saw her husband and party founder ‘captain’ Vijayakanth as more than a political colleague.

Modi said in a post on X, “My dear friend captain Vijayakant was remarkable. He and I interacted so closely over the years and also worked together.

“People across generations remember him for the good he did for society,” Modi said, tagging Premallatha’s post that carried a video of her remarks.

She said Vijayakanth was not just a towering figure in Tamil cinema and politics but also a man who earned the love and respect of many, including the PM.

“Narendra Modiji always saw him as more than a political colleague. He would fondly call him the ‘lion of Tamil Nadu’ and check on him like an elder brother during his illness. Their bond was built on true affection and mutual respect–it was a friendship that went beyond politics,” she said. Posting the video on X, Premallatha said both Modi and her husband were very good friends. He made it a point to greet Vijayakant on his birthdays or asked her about his health when the DMDK founder took ill.