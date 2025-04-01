Had TN govt not carried out search in night? Madras HC asks on hearing Tasmac case

CHENNAI: Had the State police not conducted any search in the night, asked the Madras High Court reacting to the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation and State (Tasmac) challenging the raid conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement on the alleged money laundering charge.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar held that the State has to fight against the corruption; it is the will of the public, observed while hearing the case.

The assistant director of ED, Chennai zone, filed a counter affidavit to the petitions stating that the plea is not maintainable in law, as it premature and filed with the sole motive to derail the lawful investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Even though the State has alternative remedies available under the PMLA framework without exhausting that, it knocked the doors of the court, said the affidavit. Further, the enforcement agency denied all the allegations levelled against it as baseless.

The raids were carried out with proper legal authorization and in full compliance with the provisions of the PMLA. ED initiated investigation based on credible intelligence and multiple FIRs registered which are scheduled offenses under the PMLA, said the affidavit.

The ED also denied the allegations of the State that Tasmac officials and staffs were harassed by detaining them including women until midnight for 60 hours.

It submitted that proper rest, food, interpersonal interactions, leaving or entering premise were ensured, no staff let alone any female staff was forced to stay and were permitted to go home in night keeping all safety measures.

After the submissions the Advocate General PS Raman for the State sought time to file reply to the counter.

A private individual S Muralidharan, moved a petition seeking to implead him as a party in the case seeking not to entertain the petition of Tasmac stating that the investigation shouldn't be set aside merely on procedural ground and it should continue in the interest of general public.

Likewise, advocate Elephant G Rajendran also filed a implead petition.

After hearing all the parties the bench posted the matter to March 8, for hearings.

On March 6, the ED sleuths conducted surprise search operation at the Tasmac head office and several other district offices based on the alleged money laundering charge to the tune of Rs 1000 crore. It was alleged that the State generating tainted money through the private distilleries and Tasmac officials indulged in corrupt practices.

The search unfolded for three days and ended up on March 8. During the course of the search, the ED slueths detained officers of the Tasmac from lower level to top level including women employees for the search operation and seized their mobile phones and subjected to interrogation, alleged the State.