GV films bank loan fraud case: CBI court convicts three

CHENNAI: Nearly 3 decades after the CBI has registered a bank fraud case against G Venkateswaran of GV films, the CBI court here has convicted three persons and charges were abated against four, including Venkateswaran, as they had expired.

The convicted person are T R Venkatraman, branch manager of Central Bank of India , Nungambakkam, P Swaminathan, branch manager, Central Bank of India and K Srinivasan, a private person. The first two were convicted for 9 years while the third person was for 6 years.

GV died by suicide in Chennai in May 2003. R Srinivasan , accountant of the bank, R Viswanathan, regional manager of the bank and T S Ramachandran, chief manager of the bank had died during the trial.

CBI had registered the case on 30 September 1996, based on a complaint from Central Bank of India, Nungambakkam Branch on the allegation that G. Venkateswaran, and others along with Public Servants of Central Bank of India conspired together during 1988 to 1992 and availed credit facilities and term loan facilities in the names of Sujatha Films Pvt. Ltd and G.V. Films Ltd represented by G. Venkateswaran who dishonestly and fraudulently produced false documents and the Bank Officials by abusing their official position induced the Central Bank of India to part with its funds in favour of accused companies., thereby caused wrongful loss to the Bank to the tune of Rs.10.19 crores.

On completion of investigation, Charge Sheet was filed on 19 December 2000 against the 9 accused, including GV films and Sujatha films.