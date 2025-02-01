Governor's criticism booster for DMK, we want more: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the activities of Governor RN Ravi were favourable to his party and government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday sarcastically asked the governor to continue engaging in such acts against his government.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the performance of the North Chennai Development Project in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin, reacting to a query on the Governor's repeated criticism against his government, said, "Not one or two, he has been levelling criticism on everything. He has been acting against the government on all issues. It works well for us. He must continue doing that because the more he engages in such acts, it energises not only us but also the people. His approach only adds value to the government. Hence, he must continue doing it. I request the Governor to do it."

Asked about Raj Bhavan's correspondence for recalling the notification on the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, the CM said, "He has been continuously doing it. We have moved a petition before the SC. The hearing comes up on February 4 before the apex court. We will know then."

Reacting to a specific query on the criticism targeting Periyar, the Chief Minister said, "I am not ready to respect those who speak disrespectfully of Periyar because Periyar is our leader. He is the leader of our leaders. Hence, we are not ready to magnify or mind it."

On the opposition's criticism of the law and order situation in the State, Stalin said that some sporadic incidents were being blown out of proportion deliberately. "We do not bother about it. As far as we are concerned, law and order is good in the State. Industrial investments pour in from other states and abroad," he said.