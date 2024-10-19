Guv’s claims on knowing Tamil anthem hollow, says CPI state secy Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday questioned why Governor RN Ravi, who claims he knows how to sing the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu song with devotion and accuracy, didn't point out the mistake at the DD Chennai event when singers missed a line from the State anthem.

He said that the Governor's claim that he could sing the Tamil anthem with devotion, pride, and precision sounds hollow in the absence of any objection at the DD event, the Left leader said. "If he had corrected the DD singers to correct the mistake on the spot, his 'honesty' could have been accepted. But the governor's counter-accusation against the Chief Minister exposes him," he said.

Mutharasan said that Ravi who is holding a constitutional post, has a habit of speaking and acting in a manner unbecoming of it and should abandon his negative attitude.