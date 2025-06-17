Guv Ravi urges public to work in unison to celebrate oneness of Yoga on June 21

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday appealed to the public to embrace Yoga as a daily practice, promoting both personal well-being and societal harmony.

Extending his greetings ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, the Governor called for enthusiastic participation in the global movement, which celebrates the union of body, mind, and spirit through India's ancient wisdom.

"This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health, ' underscores the intrinsic link between individual wellness and planetary health," a release from Raj Bhavan stated.

Raj Bhavan, in collaboration with Anna University, has launched an exclusive online portal for the IDY 2025 celebrations this year to facilitate the involvement of people across various sectors, including educational institutions, industries, rural communities, farmers, fishermen, and artisans.

"Organisations willing to serve as nodal centres can register via the portal, along with details of their participants. Yoga enthusiasts may register individually through the participant portal and select their preferred nodal centre. Those who participate in yoga sessions on June 21 at these centres will receive a digital certificate issued by the host institution," the release said.

"Post-event, centres are encouraged to upload photographs, videos, and a summary of their celebrations. An independent panel will select outstanding nodal centres for special recognition, and the Governor will felicitate them at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan,” the release added.

For registration and details, those interested can visit: https://events.annauniv.edu or contact +91-7010257955 / 044-22357343 / 044-22351313.