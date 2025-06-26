Guv RN Ravi leaves for Delhi on sudden one-day visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left for Delhi on Thursday morning on a sudden one-day emergency visit.

He departed from Chennai at 8.05 am on an Air India passenger flight, accompanied by his secretary, assistant, and security officer.

The Governor is scheduled to return to Chennai tonight at 10.30 pm, also by an Air India flight, after completing his brief visit.

While no official statement has been issued regarding the purpose of the visit, reports indicate that it was prompted by an invitation received from Delhi.