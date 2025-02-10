Guv RN Ravi felicitates world carrom champ Khazima

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday honoured the reigning world carrom champion, Khazima M Basha, at the Raj Bhavan, recognising her outstanding achievement in the sport.

Lauding Khazima's determination and perseverance, Governor Ravi said, "It was a pleasure meeting and felicitating the carrom prodigy Khazima M Basha, the Carrom World Champion 2024. At such a tender age, she has brought laurels to the nation, making India proud. Her inspiring journey and outstanding achievements are a testament to the rising 'Yuva Shakti' that is propelling our nation as a world leader in sports."

"Khazima M Basha's remarkable achievement is all the more impressive considering the numerous adversities she faced en route to winning the coveted title. Her victory is a shining example of her unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion for the sport," he added.

Later in the day, Governor Ravi participated in the live streaming of the 8th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Raj Bhavan, where hundreds of young exam warriors from various schools across Tamil Nadu had gathered.

During the session, Governor Ravi presented the students with copies of 'Exam Warriors', a comprehensive guide penned by Prime Minister Modi to help students navigate the challenges of examinations.

The Governor encouraged the students to dream big, work hard, and approach forthcoming examinations with confidence and positivity.

"Celebrate the exams as a festival, " he advised, emphasising the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced mindset.

Governor Ravi also urged the students to follow the valuable tips and advice outlined in 'Exam Warriors', assuring them that success would inevitably follow if they remained steady and confident.