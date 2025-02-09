Guv Ravi urges youth from north to learn Tamil, appreciate cultural diversity

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday emphasised the importance of learning Tamil, describing it as a ‘very ancient and traditional language’ that deserves to be appreciated by people from all walks of life.

Interacting with tribal youth participants from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand at the inaugural ceremony of the 16th Tribal Youth Exchange Program at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi encouraged the youngsters to learn at least ten words in Tamil.

Responding to a query from a college student, Governor Ravi underscored the significance of learning Tamil, highlighting its rich cultural heritage and contributions to Indian literature, art, music, and architecture.

He also shared his personal experiences, recalling how he had to walk eight kilometres to school in his childhood due to the lack of electricity and basic facilities in his village.

Governor Ravi further emphasised the need for inclusive development, stressing that the country's progress hinges on the improvement of living standards across all sections of society.

He assured the gathering that the Central Government is committed to uplifting the lives of tribal communities through various initiatives and schemes.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of technological advancements in bridging the language divide and promoting cultural exchange.

He cited the example of IIT students developing a translation app that can convert any language spoken on the phone into the user's mother tongue.

In his address, Governor Ravi encouraged the tribal youth to dream big, work hard, and take inspiration from India's rich cultural diversity.

He emphasised the need for youngsters to appreciate and learn from different cultures, traditions, and languages, which are essential components of India's vibrant heritage.