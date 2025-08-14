Guv Ravi urges TN to remain vigilant against divisive forces

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Thursday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to remain vigilant against forces that seek to weaken the nation’s unity, warning that such elements, often aided by hostile external actors, were attempting to undermine self-confidence and national resolve. Delivering the keynote address at the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” event at IIT Madras, the Governor said these forces, operating under various guises, aimed to repeat the tragedies of the past through lies and deception.

“At this crucial period in our nation’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047, I appeal to every Bharatiya, especially my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu, to remain ever vigilant against their nefarious designs,” he said.

Recalling the events of August 14, 1947, Ravi described Partition as an unprecedented tragedy in Bharat’s history, when large-scale violence unleashed by the Muslim League led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of innocents and the displacement of millions. “Millions were uprooted from the land where their ancestors had lived for thousands of years, simply because they were branded ‘Kafirs’,” he said, adding that the wounds of Partition were yet to heal.

He cautioned that the same mindset was becoming assertive again and urged collective vigilance to safeguard the nation’s hard-earned unity and progress. Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti also attended the event.