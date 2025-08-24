Guv Ravi rushes to Delhi again, sparks political buzz in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Sunday morning made a sudden trip to New Delhi, barely hours after returning to Chennai from a four-day visit to the national capital, triggering political speculation in the State.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor received an urgent call from Delhi late on Saturday, following which he left for the capital on an Air India flight at 8.55 am. The flight, however, was delayed by nearly an hour and a half, eventually taking off at 10.15 am. Accompanying him were his secretary, aide-de-camp, and security officials.

During his earlier Delhi visit that began on August 20, Governor Ravi met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is widely seen as one of the frontrunners in the race to become the next BJP national president. Their discussions, as noted on the Raj Bhavan’s social media handle, centred on the state of agriculture in Tamil Nadu and the challenges faced by farmers. Political circles, however, view the meeting as significant given Chouhan’s growing influence in national politics and the possible organisational reshuffle in the BJP.

Governor Ravi returned to Chennai on Saturday evening after the four-day visit. But within hours of his arrival, he was again summoned to Delhi, marking his second trip to the capital in less than 24 hours.

Officials confirmed that the Governor is scheduled to return to Chennai late on Sunday night on an Air India flight arriving at 10.30 pm.

The Governor’s abrupt back-to-back visits, particularly following his meeting with Chouhan, have sparked speculation in Tamil Nadu political circles over the nature of his consultations in Delhi.