Guv Ravi quotes Sangam literature to underscore Bharat’s inclusivity, urges empathy towards differently abled

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday underscored the importance of leveraging technology and research to empower persons with disabilities, asserting that solutions must emerge from innovation rather than charity.

Delivering the keynote address at the south zone Regional Abilympics Skill Competitions and Conference—organised by Sarthak Educational Trust and the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) —at the IIT-Madras campus here, Governor Ravi said, "We must not treat disability through a lens of sympathy. Every individual, regardless of ability, deserves dignity and opportunity. Technological advancement, guided by research, holds the key to unlocking their full potential."

He lauded the initiative as inspiring and transformative.

"Our nation, Bharat, was envisioned not just as a territory but as a civilisational Rashtra, built on the foundations of diversity and spiritual wisdom. Like the branches of a tree, our uniqueness is natural, yet deeply interconnected," he added, quoting the Tamil classic line ‘yaadhum oore yavarum kelir’ to emphasise inclusivity.

Highlighting the urgent need to address intellectual disabilities, the Governor stressed that every child requires personalised care and solutions grounded in science and compassion.

IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti announced the institute's commitment to establishing a dedicated centre for technological development tailored to the needs of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), calling for long-term collaborations in the field.

The event drew participation from over 300 persons with disabilities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, alongside faculty leaders including Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Dean of Students Sathyanarayana N Gummadi.