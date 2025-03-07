Guv Ravi hails empowerment of Nari Shakti

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday extolled the transformative impact of the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government's initiatives in unleashing the immense potential of Nari Shakti, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day on March 8.

Delivering a keynote address at the International Women's Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi felicitated women achievers from diverse backgrounds who have made significant contributions to society and the nation's development.

In his address, Governor Ravi underscored the pivotal role women play in shaping the fabric of society, often overcoming formidable barriers and biases.

"Despite facing discrimination, societal constraints, and unequal opportunities, women continue to be the unseen architects of families and society, " he observed.

"Their selfless sacrifices, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting resilience have shaped generations, yet their immense contributions often go unrecognised," he said.

Governor Ravi also emphasised that the Modi government's visionary leadership has been instrumental in dismantling systemic barriers and fostering an enabling environment that empowers women.

"Transformational initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana's collateral-free loans, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which empowers women as primary homeowners, and legislative reforms like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, mandating 33% women's representation in legislatures, are redefining governance and leadership, " he noted.

The Governor observed that these efforts are not merely about progress, but about fundamentally reshaping the role of women in nation-building.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift from women's development to women-led development, where women are not just beneficiaries, but a crucial driving force behind India's transformational story, " added Ravi.