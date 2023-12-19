Guv Ravi expresses concern over the absence of state govt officials

CHENNAI: Exuding displeasure, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said no official from the state government attended the meeting at Raj Bhavan, though a request was sent to the Chief Secretary to send a representative to the meeting.



"Some agencies raised concerns about the absence of coordination in the deployment of personnel and a lack of appreciation of the overall situation in the affected districts, due to which they have no clear idea about the exact resource requirements and priorities in their deployment, " Ravi said after reviewing the present situation and ongoing rescue and relief operations, to bring about better coordination, and to mobilize additional resources for the rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Later, Ravi asked the senior officials of the Central agencies and armed forces to mobilize additional standby resources in view of the grave situation and ensured that he will facilitate additional resources from central agencies.

Senior officials of the armed forces, coast guard, NDRF, southern railways, AAI, BSNL, IMD and IRCS were present on the occasion.