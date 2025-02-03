Guv Ravi embarks on sudden Delhi visit, sparks speculation

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi is set to leave for New Delhi on a surprise three-day visit on Monday evening.

The sudden departure has triggered widespread speculation, with many believing that the visit is aimed at addressing the simmering tensions between the Governor and the state government.

According to official sources, Governor Ravi will depart from Chennai on an Air India passenger flight at 5.30 pm on Monday and is scheduled to return on Wednesday, February 5, at 4.20 pm.

Sources close to the Raj Bhavan have revealed that Governor Ravi is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and few other Union Ministers during his Delhi sojourn.

The meeting is likely to focus on several contentious issues that have been plaguing the state government, including the controversy surrounding the Governor's walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly without delivering his speech.

Furthermore, Ravi's trip is also expected to address the issue of university vice-chancellors' appointments, which has been a bone of contention between the Governor and the state government.

The Raj Bhavan has been at loggerheads with the state government over the appointments, with Ravi insisting on a more transparent and merit-based selection process.

In addition to these pressing matters, Ravi's Delhi trip is also likely to touch upon the pending case in the apex court seeking his removal as Governor.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking the immediate recall of Governor Ravi, filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, citing political interference and constitutional overreach.

The case is set for hearing on February 5.

Sources suggest that Ravi may use the opportunity to consult with legal experts and lawyers regarding the case.

The sudden trip has also sparked speculation about Ravi's future as Governor.

His term ended in July last year, and despite the usual practice of extending the tenure of Governors, Ravi's term has not been extended yet.

And some others believe that the trip may be aimed at securing an extension or clarifying his future role.