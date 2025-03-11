Guv Ravi directs TN govt to recall notification on search committee for VC appointment

CHENNAI: Governor-Chancellor R N Ravi on Tuesday urged the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government to recall a notification issued by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department on January 28, 2025.

The notification pertains to the constitution of a Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

According to a statement released by Raj Bhavan, the notification in question has been deemed to be in contravention of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Act and the prevailing regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC), 2018.

“The bone of contention lies in the alleged exclusion of the UGC Chairman's nominee from the Search Committee, a move that is said to be in violation of the judgments of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor-Chancellor has directed the state government to notify the Search Committees for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, as constituted by the Chancellor.

The Search Committee, as per the Chancellor's constitution, includes nominees from the Chancellor, Government of Tamil Nadu, Syndicate of the University, and the UGC Chairman's nominee.

Raj Bhavan emphasised that the inclusion of the UGC Chairman's nominee in the Search Committee is mandatory, as per the provisions of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

“The apex court has categorically stated that any appointment as Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of a Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC Regulations, shall be void ab initio,” it said.

In light of this, the Governor-Chancellor has called upon the state government to recall the notification issued on January 28, 2025, and to notify the Search Committees for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, as constituted by the Chancellor.