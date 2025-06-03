Guv Ravi cleared Bills fearing court, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi granting assent to the amendments to two legislations, which sought to offer the nomination route for disabled people to take part in local body governance without having to contest polls, seems to be borne out of fear of his government moving the court, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said here on Tuesday.

He was seemingly referring to the Supreme Court criticising Governor Ravi for not clearing Bills sent by the State government, and setting a time frame for the President and Governors to act on the legislations adopted by Assemblies.

The DMK government sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, providing for representation for physically challenged people in the local bodies without having to contest in polls.

Responding to a query on the governor clearing the Bill, Stalin said, “It was expected. There is no problem in it. We adopted it in the House and sent it for his assent. He has assented to the Bill. He might have granted it, fearing that we might approach the court.”

The jibe at Governor Ravi comes against the backdrop of the apex court admonishing the Governor for delaying assent to the Bills and invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant ‘deemed’ assent to 10 Bills not acted upon for long by the Governor.

The historic verdict triggered a political storm in the nation, with several opposition parties welcoming it while the Union government and even Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar interpreting it as judicial overreach.

Later, exercising the powers under Article 143 of the Constitution, the Union government forwarded a Presidential Reference to the Supreme Court, seeking clarification on 14 questions related to the granting of assent to Bills by a Governor and the President.