Guv Ravi, BJP and TVK leaders extend Easter wishes

CHENNAI: Extending their warm wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, Governor R N Ravi, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran and K Annamalai, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday conveyed heartfelt greetings, celebrating the spirit of hope, renewal and compassion that the festival signifies.

In his message, Governor Ravi said, “Warmest greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Easter! Let us draw strength from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, whose message of love, justice, and forgiveness continues to inspire us to build a future rooted in inclusivity and equality. Together, let us strive to build a Bharat anchored in compassion and harmony for all.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran extended his wishes stating, “Easter greetings to all my Christian brothers and sisters celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

BJP national general council member K Annamalai remarked, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all celebrating Easter – the day that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who bore the cross to atone for humanity’s sins. On this day of hope and spiritual renewal, may love, peace, and joy flourish in everyone’s life.”

TVK president and actor-turned-politician Vijay said, “My Easter wishes to all those who are celebrating with joy and faith. This day honours the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who lived as a beacon of love, humanity, compassion, and sacrifice.”