Guv Ravi asserts “Pocket Veto” power in SC submission

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Governor RN Ravi on Friday submitted a written argument to the Supreme Court, asserting that he possesses the constitutional authority to exercise a "pocket veto" over bills passed by the state legislature.

This claim is rooted in the Governor's interpretation of Article 200 of the Constitution, which vests discretion in the Governor to grant or withhold assent to bills.

According to the submission, the Governor's discretion under Article 200 is not limited to a mere ceremonial role, but rather, it empowers him to make an informed decision on whether to grant assent to a bill or not.

The Governor argued that this discretion is an integral part of the constitutional scheme designed to ensure that the executive and legislative branches of government work in harmony.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Governor's delay in granting assent to several bills passed by the state legislature. The Governor's submission is a response to the state government's petition.

In his written argument, the Governor has contended that if he withholds assent to a bill based on previous judgments of the Supreme Court, the bill effectively lapses.

In such an event, the Governor has argued that there would be no obligation on his part to grant assent to the bill even if it is re-passed by the state legislature and sent back to him.

Furthermore, the Governor has asserted that he has the constitutional authority to send re-enacted bills to the President, thereby seeking the Centre's intervention in the matter.

“This power is an essential aspect of the constitutional framework, designed to ensure that the interests of the state and the Centre are balanced,” he argued.