Guv Ravi accuses CM Stalin of trying to mislead people via online posts

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Thursday lambasted Chief Minister MK Stalin for allegedly attempting to mislead the people of the State through a social media post.

Pointing out to the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s comments against him on social media, Governor RN Ravi accused him of blatant disregard for Constitutional propriety and of stooping to a new low by using the views of a newspaper “full of half-truths and prejudices” as a crutch to hang his frustrations.

The Governor has also taken umbrage with the Chief Minister’s decision to air his grievances on social media, contending that it is “most unfortunate” to comment on a matter that is sub judice before the Supreme Court.

“Thanks to our vibrant Constitutional democracy and robust freedom of expression, the fourth estate in our country enjoys special privileges, including casting coloured aspersions on persons they dislike. However, it is a pity that a Chief Minister who holds a high Constitutional office blatantly disregards his propriety on a subjudice matter and stoops to such a low as to use the views of a newspaper full of half-truths and prejudices as a crutch to hang his frustrations. It exposes his utter governance failure and his political insecurities, the gubernatorial head said. The people of the State are smarter than he thinks of them, Ravi said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin shared a news cutting on his social media page and said, “It is appalling that neither the Governor, the titular head of the State, has learnt anything from the repeated censuring by leading newspapers across India and Constitutional experts, nor have his BJP masters in Delhi, who continue to shield and foster his actions. He added that, disturbingly, instead of disciplining the abhorrent and unconstitutional actions of Governors in Opposition-ruled states, the Union government only rewards such excesses to settle political scores. India’s federalism is in peril under BJP rule.”