Guv moots full-timers in univs, transparency in appointments

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said that most of the state universities are without regular Registrars and Controllers of Examinations (CoEs). He lamented that the posts are being manned by ad hoc appointees for years together.

After interacting with the Chancellor’s nominees of various bodies of state universities of Tamil Nadu in Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that the members raised concerns and shared ideas on how to improve the academic standards and administration of the universities.

“Members expressed their concerns over the steady erosion of the autonomy of the universities. Syndicates, senates and governing bodies’ meetings are requested to be conducted periodically within the university premises. The members of these bodies are expected to share their views and experiences freely and frankly. However, such bodies are unable to meet often due to the non-availability of the concerned secretary to the state government. On many occasions such meetings are held in the secretariat instead of University premises, “ he added.

The governor also urged all Vice-Chancellors to initiate the process of filling vacant posts without delay and ensure regular appointments as per University Acts and Statutes instead of ad-hoc positions. “I urge the members to adopt the UGC norms and guidelines without delay. Most of the universities have many vacancies in teaching and non-teaching staff positions. There is an urgent need to make the recruitment process transparent to ensure the selection of eligible candidates,” he added.

The Governor is saddened by the fact that some universities are without Vice-Chancellors, which he said is affecting their proper functioning.

“I informed the members that the selection process of VCs has to be in consonance with the UGC norms and regulations and the attention of the state government has been drawn in this regard for early notification of the Search Committee. Suggestions were made for effective University-Industry linkages to ensure better employability opportunities for students. Similarly, we also need to engage ‘Professor of Practice’ on a short-term basis, which will motivate students with practical insights into entrepreneurship. Suggestions were also made to universities for extension activities,” he further said.

Members of Syndicates, Senates, governing bodies and Chancellor’s nominees participated in the meeting.