Guv has no authority to remove a Min from Cabinet: Stalin
"We will face the issue legally", the CM added.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that Governor R N Ravi has no authority to remove a minister from the cabinet.
The reaction came soon after Raj Bhavan issued a statement noting that the Governor has dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the Raj Bhavan said.
In an official release, Raj Bhavan said, “Senthilbalaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.''
Currently, Balaji is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
''Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,'' the release added.