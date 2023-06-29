Begin typing your search...

Guv has no authority to remove a Min from Cabinet: Stalin

"We will face the issue legally", the CM added.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jun 2023 2:51 PM GMT
TN CM Stalin; TN Governor RN Ravi (File)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that Governor R N Ravi has no authority to remove a minister from the cabinet.

"We will face the issue legally," the CM added.

The reaction came soon after Raj Bhavan issued a statement noting that the Governor has dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the Raj Bhavan said.

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said, “Senthilbalaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.''

Currently, Balaji is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

''Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,'' the release added.

Online Desk

