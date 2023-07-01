Guv exceeded jurisdiction in Senthilbalaji case, say experts

NEW DELHI: Legal experts on Friday voiced surprise at Governor RN Ravi’s unprecedented order unilaterally dismissing jailed minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to keep it in abeyance hours later amid mounting criticism.



Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, commenting on the development, said, “Governor has no business to dismiss a minister unilaterally. He has exceeded his jurisdiction. How can he decide who should be in the Cabinet and who should not be in the Cabinet? He has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.”



Senior advocate Ajit Sinha said it was not advisable for the Governor to act unilaterally and sack a Minister. “It was not advisable for him to take a decision unilaterally. It is a settled law of the constitution bench of the Supreme Court in the 1994 (SR) Bommai case. At the most, he can suggest to the Chief Minister to take action against the Minister, but the Governor has to act on aid and advice of the council of ministers. Ultimately, it is in the name of the Governor that a decision to dismiss will be taken but he can’t act unilaterally,” Sinha said.



Another senior lawyer, who did not wish to be named, said a Governor cannot act on his own in such matters after the 1974 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Shamsher Singh case. “He does not have independent power to remove a Minister. Otherwise, the entire federal structure will fall because if the Governor has this power, then tomorrow he can say he will dismiss the entire government,” he said.



The top court, in its 2020 verdict in Shivraj Singh Chouhan versus Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly held, “The powers which have been entrusted to the Governor are, generally speaking, exercised on the basis of the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in terms of the provisions of Article 163 (1). It said Article 163(1) stipulates that the Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as its head would aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions except where the Constitution requires the Governor to exercise his functions or any of them at his discretion.

