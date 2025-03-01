Guv aids RSS bid to boost Hindi at Tamil’s cost: Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Pointing out to the death of various north Indian languages in the recent decades, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that those people have stopped learning their mother tongue because of the imposition of Hindi and the same pattern is seen now with the BJP-led Centre trying the same on Tamil Nadu

The VCK chief asserted that such concerted efforts to impose Hindi will not be accepted at any cost.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirmavalavan said that Governor RN Ravi has been trying all his tricks to thrust the National Education Policy (NEP) on the State. He opposed the move saying that NEP is forcing a three-language policy through which the Governor has been trying to implement RSS agenda in Tamil Nadu. He added that such efforts will never succeed in TN.

The DMK ally said that India is a multilingual country and Hindi is one of those languages and forcing it on other language speaking people shows that the Union government wants to play a supremacy among the non-Hindi speaking people. “VCK will continue to oppose the imposition of Hindi not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other non-Hindi speaking states. Several north Indian state people have stopped learning their mother tongue after the imposition of Hindi and in a similar way, the BJP-led Centre plans to implement it in Tamil Nadu. But it will never work out here,” Thiruma said.

Claiming that the one nation, one language is the main agenda of RSS and the Governor has been taking all initiation to implement it, Thirumavalavan said, it is the beginning point to make Sanskrit as the only language in India. “People of Tamil Nadu are aware of it and the Governor’s tricks will never succeed in TN,” he said.