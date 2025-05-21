Gutkha smuggling: 4 from Rajasthan among 8 held

TIRUCHY: Police seized over 1,100 kgs of banned gutkha and tobacco substances found smuggled into the districts like Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam from Central Zone and arrested eight persons, including four from Rajasthan and seized three cars and one two-wheeler on Wednesday.

According to an official communication from the office of the IGP (Central Zone), K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, after continuous monitoring and curbing activities against banned gutkha smuggling, the police across the central zone were asked to be vigilant.

The police were also conducting vehicle inspections across the region, in which, the team in Pudukkottai seized 256 kg of banned gutkha and arrested S Palanisamy (42) from Manapparai in Tiruchy and A Manikandan (46) from Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai. The team also seized their two-wheeler.

Similarly, a special team that was monitoring Karur district seized 319 kg of gutkha and arrested Veerendra Singh (24) from Rajasthan and seized a car from him while in Thanjavur, theteam seized 161 kg of gutkha and arrested R Saravanan (35) from Thanjavur, Prakash (28) from Rajasthan and Kushal (21) also from Rajasthan and also seized a car used for smuggling.

Meanwhile, the team in Nagapattinam, arrested A Sivakumar (50) from Orathanadu in Thanjavur, Pravin Kumar (27) from Rajasthan and seized 410 kg of gutkha and a car from them.

The IGP issued a stringent warning against those who were involved in such illegal activities.