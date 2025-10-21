Gummidipoondi man kills wife, buries body in drum; discovered two months later

CHENNAI: A man from Gummidipoondi has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death, sealing her body inside a drum, and burying it near a cremation ground two months ago.

Police said the accused, Silambarasan, a painter from Thurappallam village near Elavur, killed his wife Priya (26) on the night of August 14 after a quarrel over her behaviour, which he reportedly found suspicious. The couple has two sons.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Silambarasan confessed that after killing Priya, he placed her body inside a plastic drum, transported it on a motorcycle, and buried it near the Ezhukan bridge cremation ground, about three kilometres from his house.

The crime came to light only recently when Priya’s father, Srinivasan, visited her house after losing contact with her for over two months. Silambarasan claimed that Priya had gone out, but the couple’s children told their grandfather that she had not been home for months. Suspecting foul play, Srinivasan lodged a complaint with Arambakkam police.

Following intensive questioning, Silambarasan admitted to the murder.

Arambakkam police have arrested Silambarasan and are continuing inquiries. The police, in the presence of the Gummidipoondi tahsildar, plan to exhume Priya’s body on Tuesday from the burial site near the cremation ground.